Muslim Shiites mark their most important religious ceremony

Lebanese Shiite supporters of the Iranian-backed Hezbollah group, hold portraits of Hezbollah leader Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah and Abdul-Malik al-Houthi, the leader of the Shiite Yemeni rebels, as they march during the holy day of Ashoura, in a southern suburb of Beirut, Lebanon, Wednesday, Oct. 12, 2016. Lebanese Shiites mark Ashoura, the tenth day of the Islamic month of Muharram, to commemorate the Battle of Karbala in the 7th century when Imam Hussein, a grandson of Prophet Muhammad, was killed in present-day Iraq. The Arabic words in background read:"God is great, Death for America."
Hussein Malla
AP Photo
Lebanese Shiite supporters of the Iranian-backed Hezbollah group, hold portraits of Hezbollah leader Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah and Abdul-Malik al-Houthi, the leader of the Shiite Yemeni rebels, as they march during the holy day of Ashoura, in a southern suburb of Beirut, Lebanon, Wednesday, Oct. 12, 2016. Lebanese Shiites mark Ashoura, the tenth day of the Islamic month of Muharram, to commemorate the Battle of Karbala in the 7th century when Imam Hussein, a grandson of Prophet Muhammad, was killed in present-day Iraq.
Hussein Malla
AP Photo
Lebanese Shiite supporters of the Iranian-backed Hezbollah group, beat their chests as they march during the holy day of Ashoura, in a southern suburb of Beirut, Lebanon, Wednesday, Oct. 12, 2016. Lebanese Shiites mark Ashoura, the tenth day of the Islamic month of Muharram, to commemorate the Battle of Karbala in the 7th century when Imam Hussein, a grandson of Prophet Muhammad, was killed in present-day Iraq.
Hussein Malla
AP Photo
A Lebanese Shiite supporter of the Iranian-backed Hezbollah group, with a portrait on his head of Iran's late leader Ayatollah Khomeini, weeps as he listens to the death story of Imam Hussein during the holy day of Ashoura, in a southern suburb of Beirut, Lebanon, Wednesday, Oct. 12, 2016. Lebanese Shiites mark Ashoura, the tenth day of the Islamic month of Muharram, to commemorate the Battle of Karbala in the 7th century when Imam Hussein, a grandson of Prophet Muhammad, was killed in present-day Iraq.
Hussein Malla
AP Photo
A Lebanese Shiite supporter of the Iranian-backed Hezbollah group, waves a Shiite religious flag as he marches with other during the holy day of Ashoura, in a southern suburb of Beirut, Lebanon, Wednesday, Oct. 12, 2016. Lebanese Shiites mark Ashoura, the tenth day of the Islamic month of Muharram, to commemorate the Battle of Karbala in the 7th century when Imam Hussein, a grandson of Prophet Muhammad, was killed in present-day Iraq.
Hussein Malla
AP Photo
Shiite Lebanese members of the Iranian-backed Hezbollah group shout slogans as they march during the holy day of Ashoura, in a southern suburb of Beirut, Lebanon, Wednesday, Oct. 12, 2016. Lebanese Shiites mark Ashoura, the tenth day of the Islamic month of Muharram, to commemorate the Battle of Karbala in the 7th century when Imam Hussein, a grandson of Prophet Muhammad, was killed in present-day Iraq.
Hussein Malla
AP Photo
Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah the leader of the Iranian-backed Hezbollah group, gestures as he speaks during the holy day of Ashoura, in a southern suburb of Beirut, Lebanon, Wednesday, Oct. 12, 2016. Nasrallah says the operation to retake the Iraqi city of Mosul risks pushing Islamic State militants into eastern Syria, an American ploy, he says of which the Iraqis should be aware. Lebanese Shiites mark Ashoura, the tenth day of the Islamic month of Muharram, to commemorate the Battle of Karbala in the 7th century when Imam Hussein, a grandson of Prophet Muhammad, was killed in present-day Iraq.
Hussein Malla
AP Photo
A Lebanese Shiite supporter of the Iranian-backed Hezbollah group, waves a flag bearing the likeness of Imam Hussein, as others sit on the ground listening to the story of the death of Imam Hussein during the holy day of Ashoura, in the southern suburb of Beirut, Lebanon, Wednesday, Oct. 12, 2016. Lebanese Shiites mark Ashoura, the tenth day of the Islamic month of Muharram, to commemorate the Battle of Karbala in the 7th century when Imam Hussein, a grandson of Prophet Muhammad, was killed in present-day Iraq.
Hussein Malla
AP Photo
Comments