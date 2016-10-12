Nation & World

October 12, 2016 6:53 AM

Bermuda braces for direct hit from 'Nicole,' a Cat 2 storm

HAMILTON, Bermuda

Authorities in Bermuda are closing schools and government offices as the British territory prepares for a direct hit from Hurricane Nicole.

The Category 2 storm is expected to strengthen a bit before striking the island on Thursday.

The U.S. National Hurricane Center in Miami says Nicole was located about 320 miles (520 kilometers) south-southwest of Bermuda on Wednesday morning. It had maximum sustained winds of 100 mph (155 kph) and was moving north-northwest at 5 mph (7 kph).

American Airlines and Air Canada are among several that have canceled flights to the island.

Bermuda has sturdy infrastructure and is accustomed to storms.

