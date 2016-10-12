Kansas official moves to preserve voter citizenship rule

Kansas Secretary of State Kris Kobach has taken a step toward allowing the state to enforce its proof-of-citizenship requirement for some new voters.
Late Tuesday, an attorney for Kobach filed a formal answer to a federal lawsuit challenging a 2013 state law requiring new voters to provide papers documenting their U.S. citizenship when registering.
The lack of a formal response on Tuesday prompted a court clerk to enter a default judgment for the prospective voter suing Kobach.
Previous court rulings have temporarily narrowed the rule so it doesn't apply to people who use a federal registration form or register at state motor vehicle offices.
It's not clear whether U.S. District Judge Julie Robinson will accept Kobach's filing, but attorneys challenging the law's constitutionality said judges often do.
