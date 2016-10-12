Police say 3 South Koreans found shot dead in Philippines

Philippine police say the bodies of three foreigners with gunshots to their heads have been found in a sugar cane field in northern Pampanga province. South Korea's Foreign Ministry says the two men and one woman are South Koreans.
Police investigator Victor Eduardo said Thursday that police are still determining the identities and nationalities of three found by a farm worker Tuesday in Bacolor town.
He says all three had gunshot wounds on their temples. One man had his feet bound by packaging tape, while the other man and the woman had strangulation marks.
South Korea's Foreign Ministry says six South Koreans have been killed in the Philippines this year.
Comments