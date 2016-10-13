Asian stocks fall after disappointing China data

Asian stocks fell Thursday as weak China export data disappointed investors amid renewed concerns about the health of the world's second-largest economy. Thai's benchmark sank 2.1 percent amid reports that its revered, long-time king is gravely ill.
KEEPING SCORE: Japan's Nikkei 225 finished 0.4 percent lower at 16,774.24 while South Korea's Kospi fell 0.9 percent to 2,015.44. Hong Kong's Hang Seng index retreated 1.3 percent to 23,096.61 and China's Shanghai Composite Index was flat at 3,058.23. Stocks in Australia, Taiwan and Southeast Asia also declined.
WEAK CHINA TRADE: Data showed that China's exports last month fell 10 percent over a year earlier in the U.S. dollar terms, compared with a 2.8 percent fall in August. The drop was wider than expected. Analysts forecast a fall of 3.3 percent. Imports also dropped 1.9 percent last month, after a 1.5 percent gain in August, due to lower shipments of key commodities such as iron ore and copper.
ANALYST'S TAKE: "China's exports weakened last month on the back of subdued external demand. At the same time, import growth returned to negative territory, raising questions over the strength of the recent recovery in domestic demand," said Julian Evans-Pritchard, an economist at Capital Economics. "This could be an early sign that the recent recovery in economic activity is losing momentum."
WALL STREET: U.S. stocks finished slightly higher on Wednesday. The Dow Jones industrial average edged up 15.54 points, or 0.1 percent, to 18,144.20. The Standard & Poor's 500 index added 2.45 points, or 0.1 percent, to 2,139.18. The Nasdaq composite slipped 7.77 points, or 0.1 percent, to 5,239.02.
OIL: Benchmark U.S. crude oil slid 41 cents to $49.77 per barrel in New York. The contract closed 61 cents lower at $50.18 on Wednesday. Brent crude, the international standard, fell 35 cents to $51.46 a barrel in London.
CURRENCIES: The dollar fell to 103.86 yen from 104.29 yen. The euro rose to $1.1019 from $1.1014.
