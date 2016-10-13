Officials: Prep school headmaster faces assault charge

Officials say the headmaster of a prep school in Philadelphia's affluent Main Line suburb has been placed on leave after police say he assaulted his son in a dispute over a cellphone and marijuana.
The Haverford School's board chairman says John Nagl was placed on administrative leave and Assistant Headmaster Mark Thorburn has become acting headmaster.
Police say Nagl on Monday told officers he had taken his son's cellphone and marijuana, and that a physical altercation broke out when he heard his son speaking on the phone.
Police say Nagl admitted he put his son in a choke hold to end the altercation. They say the son had red marks on his chest.
Nagl has been charged with simple assault.
Nagl's attorney says his client maintains his innocence.
