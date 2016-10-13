Police: Officers shoot suspect in Atlanta car break-ins

Atlanta police say a man is hospitalized after a shootout with officers investigating car break-ins.
Police tell local news outlets the suspect was spotted hiding behind a vehicle early Thursday morning. They say the suspect then jumped, shot at the officer and the officer returned fire striking the suspect.
Police say the suspect suffered life-threatening injuries after being shot multiple times.
The officer was also hurt. It was not clear whether the officer was wounded or suffered some other injury.
Police say the Georgia Bureau of Investigation will take over the officer involved shooting case.
