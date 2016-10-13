Israel indicts Arab Israelis for Islamic State-inspired acts

Israel's Shin Bet security agency says it has indicted three Arab Israelis for acts inspired by the Islamic State group, including attempting to set fire to a soccer stadium, smuggle weapons from the West Bank and cross into Syria to join the militant group.
Shin Bet says the suspects planned the arson attack on a stadium in their Arab Israeli village to prevent a singer from performing there on a Muslim holiday, which they viewed as a sacrilegious act.
It says the suspects began digging a tunnel to reach the West Bank to smuggle weapons into Israel and battle "infidels."
The security agency says one of the suspects, aged 26, built a hang glider to try to fly to neighboring Syria.
Shin Bet says the suspects were indicted on Thursday.
Comments