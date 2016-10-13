The new family car: Honda revamps small SUV

America's new family car is getting a major face-lift.
It's not the Toyota Camry or some other midsize car. It's the Honda CR-V, a compact SUV that for the past three months has been the top-selling vehicle in America excluding pickup trucks.
The new version of the CR-V is based on underpinnings from Honda's popular Civic small car. It goes on sale in the winter.
Lower-priced models of the new CR-V get the outgoing model's 184-horsepower 2.4-liter four-cylinder engine. More expensive models get a new 1.5-liter turbocharged engine that puts out 190 horsepower. Honda will announce prices at a later date.
The new version comes with a wider exterior and a rounded body, with upgraded interior materials.
It even has a real volume knob for the infotainment system.
