Another Indianapolis police district office hit with gunfire

Indianapolis police say gunfire has struck another one of the department's district offices and they believe the same person or group of people may be responsible for both shootings.
No one was reported injured in either shooting, the latest of which happened about 11 p.m. Thursday at the North District Headquarters.
Police Chief Troy Riggs told reporters early Friday anyone involved is "extremely violent." After the first shooting, he'd said it may have been in response to a recent crackdown on drugs.
On Thursday night, police say officers inside heard shots and took cover before trying to find a suspect.
In a statement, police say initial investigative information suggests the same suspect or suspects fired the shots as those responsible for the shooting Oct. 4 at the Northwest District Headquarters.
Comments