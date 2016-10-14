Israel suspends cooperation with UNESCO over Jerusalem draft

Israel is suspending cooperation with UNESCO a day after the U.N. cultural agency adopted a draft resolution that Israel says denies the deep historic Jewish connection to holy sites in Jerusalem.
Minister Naftali Bennett said Friday: "I sincerely hope UNESCO will stop this fiasco and stop denying history."
UNESCO's draft resolution, sponsored by several Arab countries, diminishes Jewish ties to the Western Wall, a remnant of the biblical temple compound and the holiest site where Jews can pray, and to the plaza that Jews revere as the Temple Mount. The validated resolution is expected early next week, and could comprise changes in wording
Israelis and many Jews around the world viewed it as the latest example of an ingrained anti-Israel bias at the United Nations, where Israel and its allies are far outnumbered by Arab countries and their supporters.
