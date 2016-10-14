Pakistan lifts travel ban on journalist

A Pakistani minister says the government has lifted a travel ban imposed on a prominent journalist after he published what they called a fabricated story about a high level security meeting.
Information Minister Pervaiz Rashid says the decision to lift the ban on Cyril Almeida was taken Friday after the interior and information ministers met with the country's Council of Newspaper Editors and All Pakistan News Papers Society.
Almeida's article, published on the front page of the Dawn daily newspaper last week, cited unnamed officials suggesting Pakistan's civilian and military leadership were divided on how to tackle Islamic militants.
Civil-military relations are a taboo subject in Pakistan, which has a long history of military coups.
The government has ordered an inquiry for legal action against those responsible for the story.
