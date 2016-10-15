France pays tribute to victims of Nice attacks

Franch President Francois Hollande is presiding at a ceremony paying homage to the 86 people killed when an Islamic extremist rammed his truck through crowds watching holiday fireworks in Nice.
The ceremony on Saturday is taking place on the top of a hill overlooking the Promenade des Anglais, in the presence of families, people injured, religious representatives, France's main political leaders and Nice local authorities.
The names of the 86 victims have been read and 86 white roses placed on the center of the ceremony square.
Cindy Pellegrini, who lost six family members in the attack, recalled France's ideal of "liberty, equality, fraternity."
"Our sadness is undefinable", she said. "How to live with physic wounds? How to live with moral wounds?"
