Nation & World

October 15, 2016 2:58 AM

AP PHOTOS: A selection of pictures from the past week

The Associated Press

Highlights from the weekly AP photo report, a gallery featuring a mix of front-page photography, the odd image you might have missed and lasting moments our editors think you should see.

This week's gallery features images of Thais mourning their late king, aid arriving in Haiti and migrants leaving France for Britain.

---

This gallery contains photos published Oct. 8-Oct. 14, 2016.

See the latest AP photo galleries: http://apne.ws/TXeCBN

The Archive: Top photo highlights from previous weeks: http://apne.ws/13QUFKJ

---

Follow AP photographers on Twitter: http://twitter.com/AP/lists/ap-photographers

Follow AP Images on Twitter: http://twitter.com/AP-Images

Visit AP Images online: http://www.apimages.com http://www.apimages.com/

---

This gallery was produced by Patrick Sison in New York.

Related content

Nation & World

Comments

Videos

Hillary Clinton formally accepts historic nomination for president

View more video

Nation & World Videos