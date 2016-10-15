Suicide bombing in northern Baghdad kills 15

Iraqi police and hospital officials say a suicide bombing at a funeral gathering in northern Baghdad has killed 15 people and wounded at least 45.
The attack occurred at around lunchtime on Saturday, the officials said, speaking on condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to brief the media.
The officials said the initial death toll was expected to increase.
There was no immediate claim of responsibility for the attack, which comes as Iraqi security forces are preparing for an operation to retake the militant-held northern city of Mosul from the Islamic State group.
