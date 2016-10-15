Saudi-led coalition blames Yemeni party for funeral bombing

An investigation team with the Saudi-led coalition says wrong information led to the lethal bombing of a packed funeral in the Yemeni capital Sanaa last weekend, which killed around 140 people and wounded more than 600.
The Joint Incidents Assessment Team accused "a party affiliated to the Yemeni Presidency of the General Chief of Staff" of passing wrong information that the hall was packed with Houthi leaders.
It added that the party insisted the location was "a legitimate military target," the statement written in English said. It also said the Air Operation Center in Yemen directed a "close air support mission" to target the site without getting approval from the coalition's command. The committee said compensation must be offered to the families of the victims.
Comments