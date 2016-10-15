Thai police disperse mob stirred by alleged king insult

Police and soldiers on the Thai resort island of Phuket have dispersed a mob of several hundred people seeking a confrontation with a man they believed insulted the country's king following his death this week.
Video shot Friday evening shows the crowd outside a soy milk shop waving placards with slurs such as "buffalo," a local slang word for stupidity, and yelling for the man to come out.
King Bhumibol Adulyadej died Thursday after 70 years on the throne, sparking a national outpouring of grief.
Thailand has draconian lese majeste laws that impose stiff prison sentences for actions or writings regarded as derogatory toward the monarch and his family.
One man in the rowdy crowd yelled, "If you don't love the king, who else would you love in this land?"
