American aid worker kidnapped in Niger, official says

Authorities say gunmen have abducted a longtime American aid worker in Niger after killing two people working for him.
Islamic extremists have long abducted foreigners for ransom in the vast Sahel region, though Friday night's abduction is believed to be the first time an American has been taken hostage. The man has not been identified.
The kidnappers were last seen headed toward the border with Mali, where authorities were alerted to be on the lookout.
Gov. Daouda Maiga, governor of Mali's Menaka region bordering Niger, says several armed men burst into the aid worker's house and took him after killing two people at the scene.
It was not immediately clear who may have been behind the abduction. While al-Qaida has long abducted foreigners, criminals also stage kidnappings to sell hostages.
