AP News in Brief at 6:04 a.m. EDT

Global deal reached to limit powerful greenhouse gases
KIGALI, Rwanda (AP) — Nearly 200 nations have reached a deal, announced Saturday morning after all-night negotiations, to limit the use of greenhouse gases far more powerful than carbon dioxide in a major effort to fight climate change.
The talks on hydrofluorocarbons, or HFCs, were called the first test of global will since the historic Paris Agreement to cut carbon emissions was reached last year. HFCs are described as the world's fastest-growing climate pollutant and are used in air conditioners and refrigerators. Experts say cutting them is the fastest way to reduce global warming.
The new agreement, unlike the broader Paris one, is legally binding. It caps and reduces the use of HFCs in a gradual process beginning by 2019 with action by developed countries including the United States, the world's second-worst polluter. More than 100 developing countries, including China, the world's top carbon emitter, will start taking action by 2024, when HFC consumption levels should peak.
A small group of countries including India, Pakistan and some Gulf states pushed for and secured a later start in 2028, saying their economies need more time to grow. That's three years earlier than India, the world's third-worst polluter, had first proposed.
"It's a very historic moment, and we are all very delighted that we have come to this point where we can reach a consensus and agree to most of the issues that were on the table," said India's chief delegate, Ajay Narayan Jha.
---
AP Explains: What the new global climate agreement means
JOHANNESBURG (AP) — Experts say cutting hydrofluorocarbons, or HFCs, is the fastest way to reduce global warming. The United States, the world's second-worst polluter, is among the countries that want to quickly phase out the use of HFCs, and now it is bound to take the earliest action, starting by 2019. Here's a look at what it all means.
---
HOW WE GOT HERE: THE OZONE LAYER
In 1987, countries alarmed by the discovery of a huge hole in the ozone layer over Antarctica signed a treaty known as the Montreal Protocol to eventually end the use of chlorofluorocarbons, which at the time were used in refrigerators and aerosols such as hair spray. HFCs were introduced to replace them, and scientists realized only later that while they don't harm the ozone layer, they have a strong effect on global warming. Their ability to trap the heat radiating off the Earth is hundreds or thousands of times more potent than that of carbon dioxide. HFCs, which are used in air conditioners, refrigerators and insulating foams, have become the latest target as the world tries to reduce global warming. They have been called the world's fastest-growing climate pollutants, though less plentiful than carbon dioxide, as more people in developing countries buy appliances.
---
---
AP PHOTOS: A selection of pictures from the past week
Highlights from the weekly AP photo report, a gallery featuring a mix of front-page photography, the odd image you might have missed and lasting moments our editors think you should see.
This week's gallery features images of Thais mourning their late king, aid arriving in Haiti and migrants leaving France for Britain.
---
This gallery contains photos published Oct. 8-Oct. 14, 2016.
See the latest AP photo galleries: http://apne.ws/TXeCBN
---
Trump belittles accusers as more turn up with sordid stories
GREENSBORO, N.C. (AP) — Donald Trump acted out onstage an accuser's allegations and suggested another wasn't worthy of his attention the same day two more women came forward with years-old stories of unwanted sexual encounters with the Republican presidential nominee.
With eight women accusing Trump of unwanted kissing, groping or more, the New York businessman maintained his innocence and his denunciation of opponent Hillary Clinton and an international media conspiracy aimed at denying him the White House.
"The only thing I can say is hopefully, hopefully, our patriotic movement will overcome this terrible deception," he declared.
Clinton maintained a relatively low profile as Trump stormed, but more hacked emails from WikiLeaks raised anew questions about her private vs. public pronouncements. Those released Friday showed her campaign had asked former President Bill Clinton to cancel a speech to an investment firm last year because of concerns that the Clintons might appear to be too cozy with Wall Street just as she was about to announce her candidacy.
Such revelations were no match for the sordid new accusations against Trump. Summer Zervos, a former contestant from Trump's NBC show "The Apprentice," said the series' star became sexually aggressive at a Beverly Hills hotel in 2007. He kissed her open-mouthed and touched her breasts in a private room, she said during a news conference.
---
Emails show concern over Bill Clinton's Wall Street speech
WASHINGTON (AP) — Hillary Clinton's campaign asked former President Bill Clinton to cancel a speech to a Wall Street investment firm last year because of concerns that the Clintons might appear to be too cozy with Wall Street just as the former secretary of state was about to announce her White House bid, newly released emails show.
Clinton aides say in hacked emails released Friday by the anti-secrecy group WikiLeaks that Hillary Clinton did not want her husband to cancel the speech, but after a "cool down period" was eventually convinced that canceling was the right step.
Campaign manager Robby Mook said he realized canceling the lucrative speech would disappoint both Clintons but "it's a very consequential unforced error and could plague us in stories for months."
The Clintons' paid speeches have been an issue throughout the campaign, particularly Hillary Clinton's private speeches to Wall Street firms. Hillary Clinton earned about $1.5 million in speaking fees before launching her presidential campaign, while Bill Clinton reaped more than $5 million from banking, tech and other corporate interests, according to financial documents filed by Hillary Clinton.
The campaign has never released transcripts of Hillary Clinton's speeches, but the hacked emails did reveal excerpts flagged by her advisers as potentially concerning.
---
A decade of crop loss from Hurricane Matthew in Haiti
LES CAYES, Haiti (AP) — As Hurricane Matthew roared across southwestern Haiti, Joselien Jean-Baptiste huddled with his family while the wind whipped at his little house. When it was finally safe to venture outside at dawn the 60-year-old farmer realized his troubles had only just begun.
The storm knocked down part of the house where he lives with his wife and six children outside of Les Cayes, leaving only a small section of corrugated metal still intact. But that was the least of his problems. The field he had worked for 25 years was a scene of violent upheaval. His rice was swamped with river water; the mango and breadfruit trees were split like matchsticks; his corn flattened or torn from the ground by fierce winds.
"It is going to take us a long, long time to get back on our feet," Jean-Baptiste said.
Haitian and international agricultural officials say it could be a decade or more before the southwestern peninsula recovers economically from Hurricane Matthew, which struck hard at the rugged region of more than 1 million people that is almost completely dependent on farming and fishing.
The Civil Protection agency said Friday that the death toll from Hurricane Matthew, which made landfall here on Oct. 4, had risen to 546, though it was likely to climb higher as reports continued to trickle in from remote areas. Likewise, the statistics about economic losses are still approximate, but appear to be catastrophic.
---
22 homes destroyed in northern Nevada wildfire
RENO, Nev. (AP) — A trio of wind-whipped wildfires burning along the Sierra Nevada destroyed 22 homes north of Carson City, forced hundreds of evacuations at Lake Tahoe and temporarily closed a major highway connecting Reno to the mountain lake.
Nevada Gov. Brian Sandoval declared a state of emergency as hundreds of firefighters battled the most dangerous fire, which is still threatening hundreds of structures in the Washoe Valley along Interstate 580 and U.S. Highway 395 between Reno and Carson City.
No serious injuries have been reported but four firefighters were treated for smoke inhalation Friday, said Tia Rancourt, spokeswoman for the Sierra Front Interagency Fire Dispatch Center.
The wildland blaze that continued to burn out of control Friday night has charred about 3 square miles of brush and timber. It forced the closures of numerous schools and roads, and triggered widespread power outages.
Federal disaster funds were approved late Friday to help cover firefighting costs in the parched area that has only recently shown signs of recovering from a five-year drought
---
Thais flock to palace after king's death; caretaker in place
BANGKOK (AP) — Tens of thousands of Thai mourners thronged Saturday to the palace complex where King Bhumibol Adulyadej's body is being kept, as the government said a regent would be the caretaker of the monarchy until the crown prince takes over following his father's death.
Dressed in somber black and white, people from all over the country converged at the complex in Bangkok's historic center, hoping to get a glimpse of their beloved monarch, who died Thursday after prolonged illnesses that had incapacitated many of his organs. He was 88.
But confusion reigned outside the complex as police announced that it was closed for seven days. A while later, the complex gates were opened for people to visit one of the halls to sign a condolence book. The body, which is kept in another building, will not be revealed to the public for another 15 days, authorities said.
The crowds lining outside since dawn were subdued and orderly despite the swelling numbers. People shared food and handed each other water and wet towels to cope with the tropical heat.
While announcing the king's death, the prime minister had said that the heir apparent, Crown Prince Maha Vajiralongkorn, would ascend the throne. But hours later he said that the prince did not want to be immediately named king because he wanted more time to grieve along with the rest of the nation.
---
Hate crime charges filed in attack on Sikh man
RICHMOND, Calif. (AP) — Prosecutors in the San Francisco Bay Area have filed hate crime charges against two men accused of attacking a Sikh man by removing his turban and cutting a fistful of hair with a pocket knife last month, officials said.
Authorities said Maan Singh Khalsa's religion mandates that he not cut his hair. Observant Sikhs men often cover their heads with turbans — which are considered sacred — and refrain from shaving their beards.
About 30 faith-based and advocacy groups sent a letter to the Contra Costa County District Attorney's Office Thursday calling for hate crime charges in the attack. Chase Little, 31, and Colton Leblanc, 24, have been charged with felony assault and hate crimes. A bench warrant will be issued for Leblanc. Little is free on bail, but it was not immediately known if he has an attorney.
A man who was previously arrested, Dustin Albarado. 25, will not be charged, said Deputy District Attorney Simon O'Connell.
Khalsa, 41, said the assailants violently targeted his Sikh faith.
---
3 militia men accused of plotting to bomb Somalis in Kansas
WICHITA, Kan. (AP) — Three members of a Kansas militia group are accused of plotting to bomb an apartment complex that's home to Somali immigrants in the western Kansas meatpacking town of Garden City, a thwarted attack prosecutors say was planned for the day after the November election.
A complaint unsealed Friday charges Curtis Wayne Allen, 49; Patrick Eugene Stein, 47; and Gavin Wayne Wright, 49, with conspiring to use a weapon of mass destruction. The men are members of a small militia group that calls itself "the Crusaders," and whose members espouse sovereign citizen, anti-government, anti-Muslim and anti-immigrant extremist beliefs, according to the complaint.
Prosecutors said the men don't yet have attorneys. Publicly listed phone numbers for the men couldn't immediately be found. Their first court appearance is Monday.
The arrests were the culmination of an eight-month FBI investigation that took agents "deep into a hidden culture of hatred and violence," Acting U.S. Attorney Tom Beall said.
The complaint alleges group members chose the target based on their hatred for Muslims, people of Somali descent and immigrants — and out of a desire to inspire other militia groups and "wake people up."
Comments