Typhoon leaves 2 dead, strands thousands in Philippines

A powerful typhoon has slammed into the northeastern Philippines and has left at least two people dead, knocked out power and isolated villages in floods and toppled trees.
Officials say Typhoon Karika blew into Aurora province early Sunday and is barreling fast through heavily-populated agricultural provinces with sustained winds of 130 kilometers (80 miles) per hour and gusts of 220 kph (136 mph).
Provincial safety officer Gerry Beo says a man drowned after being swept by strong river currents and a farmer died after his head hit the ground in fierce wind in eastern Catanduanes province.
Nearly 200 domestic and international flights have been canceled and thousands of passengers stranded in seaports after inter-island ferries were ordered not to venture out in rough seas.
