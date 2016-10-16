AP News in Brief at 6:04 a.m. EDT

Trump's latest unfounded charge has Clinton on drugs
PORTSMOUTH, N.H. (AP) — Donald Trump's latest unsubstantiated salvo against rival Hillary Clinton charges she might have been on drugs during their last debate and challenges her to join him in undergoing a pre-debate drug test ahead of their third and final clash.
The unfounded claim that the Democratic nominee needed pharmaceutical help took some attention away from whether voters would believe the women who claim that Trump sexually assaulted them or instead accept the Republican's flat denials.
Also overshadowed by Trump's accusation was the release Saturday of yet more emails hacked from accounts of Clinton campaign chairman John Podesta.
The latest batch showed the campaign worrying whether Sen. Elizabeth Warren might endorse Bernie Sanders and wrestling with how to respond to revelations about her private email use. Another subject: lining up materials to respond to fresh accusations from Juanita Broaddrick, who accused Bill Clinton of raping her decades ago. He denied the rape accusation, which was never adjudicated by a criminal court.
After surmising that Clinton was getting "pumped up" ahead of Wednesday's debate rather than preparing for it, Trump told supporters: "I think we should take a drug test prior to the debate, 'cause I don't know what's going on with her." He added: "But at the beginning of her last debate, she was all pumped up at the beginning. And at the end, it was like ... she could barely even reach her car."
---
Analysis: Rigged election claims may leave lasting damage
WASHINGTON (AP) — Donald Trump keeps peddling the notion the vote may be rigged. It's not clear if he does not understand the potential damage of his words — or he simply does not care.
Trump's claim — made without evidence — undercuts the essence of American democracy, the idea that U.S. elections are both free and fair, with the vanquished peacefully stepping aside for the victor. His repeated assertions are sowing suspicion among his most ardent supporters, raising the possibility that millions of people may not accept the results on Nov. 8 if Trump does not win.
The responsibilities for the New York billionaire in such a scenario are minimal. Trump holds no public office and has said he'll simply go back to his "very good way of life" if he loses.
Instead, it would be Democrat Hillary Clinton and congressional Republicans, should they win, who would be left trying to govern in a country divided not just by ideology, but also the legitimacy of the presidency.
As Trump's campaign careens from crisis to crisis, he's broadened his unfounded allegations that Clinton, her backers and the media are conspiring to steal the election. He's accused Clinton of meeting with global financial powers to "plot the destruction of U.S. sovereignty" and argued his opponent shouldn't have even been allowed to seek the White House.
---
Speech transcripts show Clinton avoided blaming Wall Street
WASHINGTON (AP) — Hillary Clinton generally avoided direct criticism of Wall Street as she examined the causes and responses to the financial meltdown during a series of paid speeches to Goldman Sachs, according to transcripts disclosed Saturday by WikiLeaks.
Three transcripts released as part of the hack of her campaign chairman's emails did not contain any new bombshells showing she was unduly influenced by contributions from the banking industry, as her primary rival Bernie Sanders had suggested. Still, her soft-handed approach in the speeches was likely to act as a reminder to liberals in the party of their concerns that the Democratic presidential nominee is too close to Wall Street to be an effective check on its excesses if elected.
In October 2013, the transcripts show, Clinton told bankers she had "great relations" and worked closely with Wall Street as New York's senator, and said "the jury is still out" on whether the Dodd-Frank financial reforms put in place after the financial crisis had been the right approach. She said more openness from the start could have prevented the uproar on Wall Street over those reforms.
"What happened, how did it happen, how do we prevent it from happening? You guys help us figure it out, and let's make sure that we do it right this time," she said.
Working to relate her speech to her audience, Clinton in one speech likened her experience as secretary of state to business and finance, saying "it's like anybody's balance sheet," with both opportunities and potential liabilities. In one exchange, a conference participant from Texas told Clinton that she had "the honor to raise money for you" during her 2008 presidential campaign.
---
Late Thai king's confidant confirmed as temporary regent
BANGKOK (AP) — A 96-year-old confidant of late King Bhumibol Adulyadej has been formally confirmed as the regent to manage the throne in the place of the crown prince and heir apparent, but it wasn't clear how long the caretaker arrangement would last.
In a speech late Saturday, Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha said that Crown Prince Maha Vajiralongkorn invited him and regent Prem Tinsulanonda for an audience to discuss the situation "as his royal highness was deeply concerned for the Thai people during this time of national bereavement."
Prem heads the Privy Council, a body of advisers to the monarchy, and was the closest adviser of Bhumibol. He is also known to be close to Bhumibol's highly popular daughter Maha Chakri Sirindhorn. Vajiralongkorn, who should have ascended the throne, has asked for more time to grieve along with the nation before taking over the monarchy. The constitution dictates that the Privy Council head be the regent in such a situation.
"His Highness's only wish is to not let the people experience confusion or worry about the service of the land or even the ascension to the throne because this issue has the constitution, the royal laws and royal traditions to dictate it," Prayuth said in his message broadcast on television.
The 64-year-old crown prince implores everyone to help each other get through the grief first before thinking of his ascension to the throne, Prayuth said.
---
US, S. Korea say latest N. Korea missile launch fails
SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — South Korea and the U.S. said Sunday that the latest missile launch by North Korea ended in a failure after the projectile reportedly exploded soon after liftoff.
The South Korean Joint Chiefs of Staff said in a statement that the military believes the North unsuccessfully attempted to fire a mid-range Musudan missile. It said the failed launch was made near an airport in the North's North Pyongan province.
South Korea's Yonhap news agency said that the missile was believed to have exploded soon after liftoff. Yonhap cited no source for this information.
South Korea strongly condemns the launch because it violates U.N. Security Council resolutions that bans any ballistic activities by North Korea, the statement said.
The U.S. military first reported the launch was attempted at 11:33 p.m. EDT Friday (12:03 p.m. Saturday local time) and that the missile didn't pose a threat to North America. The action brought harsh criticism from the U.S.
---
Diplomats forge new track to end Syria violence but no truce
LAUSANNE, Switzerland (AP) — New ideas proposed, more talks prepared and no quick resolution in sight for Syria's agony.
A U.S.-hosted meeting of major world and regional powers made only piecemeal headway on creating a new, multilateral track for ending the beleaguered country's grinding war.
U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry convened top diplomats from Russia and regional powers like Saudi Arabia, Turkey and Iran on Saturday for a 4 1/2-hour meeting in Switzerland. The talks came amid heightened urgency about the city of Aleppo, the latest flashpoint in a war that has killed up to a half-million people, sparked a refugee crisis and offered a territorial base to the radical Islamic State group.
Kerry's new approach comes after last month's U.S.-Russian bid to end the war collapsed in days as Syrian forces backed by Russian airpower launched an offensive on rebel-held parts of Aleppo.
Ministers put a brave face on the Lausanne meeting, which Kerry said was "exactly what we wanted" — a statement that testified mostly to low expectations. The main result was pledges to resume contact on Monday.
---
Crews try to keep massive northern Nevada wildfire at bay
RENO, Nev. (AP) — Firefighters in Nevada were hoping to stop a wind-driven wildfire, which has already destroyed 22 homes north of Carson City, from jumping any major roads.
The blaze between Reno and Carson City was only 5 percent contained Saturday, fire officials said.
The fire, which grew overnight to more than 5 square miles, was threatening 500 structures and had destroyed 17 outbuildings.
Residents east of Washoe Lake have been allowed to return home. Other neighborhoods have been permitted but told they might have to evacuate again during the weekend. Homes west of the lake will remain under evacuation.
Gov. Brian Sandoval declared a state of emergency Friday to free up resources. Approximately 855 personnel were working on the wildfire. Other resources that have been added in the last day include seven air tankers and 155 engines, according to the Sierra Front Interagency Fire Dispatch Center.
---
US Navy investigates possible missile fire from Yemen
DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — The U.S. Navy on Sunday began investigating a possible overnight missile attack from Yemen on a group of American warships in the Red Sea amid uncertainty about what transpired.
The Red Sea and the nearby strategic Bab el-Mandeb strait, a crucial chokepoint for international shipping and crude oil, has been the scene of what the U.S. describes as at least two missile attacks from rebel-held territory in Yemen. American forces have fired back once with Tomahawk missiles, destroying mobile radar positions in the first shots fired by the U.S. in anger in the stalemated conflict.
In the latest incident, a group of American warships in the Red Sea on Saturday night "had indications of a possible inbound missile threat and deployed appropriate defensive measures," said Capt. Paula Dunn, a spokeswoman for U.S. Navy Forces Central Command. She said in a statement that all ships and sailors were safe, without elaborating.
An American defense official told The Associated Press on Sunday that one of the ships saw on radar what sailors believed to be missiles being fired on it out of Yemen at night. The official spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss details of the incident not yet made public.
Yemen's Shiite rebels, known as Houthis, and their allies did not immediately comment on the incident Saturday. Previously, the Houthi-controlled SABA news agency ran dispatches denying rebels ever fired on American warships.
---
Former NFL player Dennis Byrd killed in car accident
Dennis Byrd was an inspiration for far more than anything he ever accomplished on a football field.
He was able to walk again.
And with each step he took toward recovery from paralysis while guided by his always-present faith, Byrd defied doctors' grim predictions and became a symbol of perseverance and hope.
On Saturday, the former NFL defensive lineman whose career was ended by a neck injury, was killed in a car accident. He was 50.
The Oklahoma Highway Patrol said Byrd died in a two-vehicle collision on Oklahoma 88 north of Claremore.
---
Montero's PH slam lifts Cubs over Dodgers 8-4 in NLCS opener
CHICAGO (AP) — Miguel Montero delivered a memorable swing, Javier Baez stole home with his daring dash down the line and Jon Lester turned in another steady performance on the mound.
It all added up to another dramatic victory for the Chicago Cubs, who are off and running in the NL Championship Series.
Montero snapped an eighth-inning tie with the third pinch-hit grand slam in postseason history, and Chicago beat the Los Angeles Dodgers 8-4 in the opener Saturday night, moving the Cubs a step closer to their first pennant in 71 years.
"We hang in there," Cubs manager Joe Maddon said. "We don't give up."
Game 2 is Sunday night, with the Dodgers once again in need of a clutch performance from ace Clayton Kershaw. Major league ERA leader Kyle Hendricks pitches for the Cubs, chasing their first World Series title since 1908.
