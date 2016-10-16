The nation's weather

Weather Underground Forecast for Sunday, October 16, 2016
A series of disturbances will bring stormy weather to the Northwest on Sunday, while high pressure keeps temperatures above normal over the Plains.
A frontal system will extend southwestward from the northern high Plains to northern California. As this frontal boundary transitions eastward, it will produce light to moderate rain, gusty winds and high elevation snow from northern California to the upper Intermountain West. Embedded thunderstorms will be possible along and ahead of this frontal boundary. Another strong disturbance will move onshore over the Northwest. This system will usher moderate to heavy rain over areas stretching from northwest California to western Washington. Flash flooding will be a concern for northwest California and southwest Oregon. Strong winds will also rip through the aforementioned states on Sunday.
Meanwhile, high pressure will bring above normal temperatures to the central and southern Plains, as well as portions of the Four Corners. Temperatures will spike 10 to 20 degrees above normal over much of the region.
Another cold frontal boundary will extend southwestward from southeast Canada to the upper Mississippi Valley. As this system pushes eastward, it will produce light to moderate rain and isolated thunderstorms across the upper Midwest, the northern Mid-Atlantic and New England.
Temperatures in the Lower 48 states Saturday have ranged from a morning low of 19 degrees at Berlin, N.H. to a high of 94 degrees at Edinburg, Texas
