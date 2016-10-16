Nation & World

October 16, 2016 2:48 AM

Israeli rights group vows to fight policy despite Netanyahu

The Associated Press
JERUSALEM

An Israeli rights group says it will continue to work to end Jewish settlements in territory Palestinians claim for a future state despite a rebuke by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

B'Tselem said Sunday "we will continue saying the truth in Israel and abroad; the occupation must end."

The uproar stems from B'Tselem's presentation Friday at the United Nations, where it urged the Security Council to take action against settlements.

Late Saturday night, Netanyahu accused the group of joining a "chorus of slander" against Israel and for "false claims" about the cause of the conflict.

Israel has been widely criticized for building settlements in territories captured in the 1967 Mideast war, land the Palestinians want as part of their future state.

Related content

Nation & World

Comments

Videos

Hillary Clinton formally accepts historic nomination for president

View more video

Nation & World Videos