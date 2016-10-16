Floods kill 24 in Vietnam as Typhoon Sarika looms

Disaster officials say floods triggered by heavy rains have killed 24 people and left four others missing in central Vietnam as Typhoon Sarika approaches after leaving at least two people dead and displacing more than 150,000 in the Philippines.
In the worst-hit province of Quang Binh, 18 people died and authorities are searching for three missing, disaster official Tran Le Dang Hung said.
Six people died and one was reported missing in three other central provinces.
Heavy rains of up to 90 centimeters (3 feet) on Friday and Saturday submerged 125,000 homes in the region, temporarily disrupted the North-South Highway and damaged infrastructure, crops and fish farms.
Hung said the floods have receded in most areas in Quang Binh.
