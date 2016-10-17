AP News in Brief at 6:04 a.m. EDT

Iraqi forces launch military push to drive IS from Mosul
KHAZER, Iraq (AP) — Iraqi government and Kurdish forces, backed by U.S.-led coalition air and ground support, launched coordinated military operations early on Monday as the long-awaited fight to wrest the northern city of Mosul from Islamic State fighters got underway. But the battle for Mosul is likely to be long and at was unclear at this early stage when the troops would enter the city itself.
Also, the fate of civilians trapped inside Mosul will also be critical as the battle intensifies in the days and weeks ahead amid concerns that the extremist Islamic State could use them as potential human shields.
In the morning hours Monday, convoys of Iraqi, Kurdish and U.S. forces moved east of Mosul along the front line as U.S.-led coalition airstrikes sent plumes of smokes into the air and heavy artillery rounds could be heard.
The move came shortly after Iraqi Prime Minister Haider al-Abadi announced the start of the operations on state television, launching the country on its toughest battle since American troops left nearly five years ago.
Mosul, Iraq's second largest city, has been under IS rule for more than two years and is still home to more than a million civilians according to U.N. estimates.
---
10 Things to Know for Today
Your daily look at late-breaking news, upcoming events and the stories that will be talked about today:
1. IRAQI FORCES LAUNCH MILITARY PUSH IN MOSUL
The offensive to retake Iraq's second largest city from Islamic State militants, backed by the U.S.-led coalition, is the toughest battle since American troops left nearly five years ago.
2. 'THERE'S A CLOUD OVER MAR-A-LAGO'
Charity consultants and event fundraisers say they expect the Palm Beach, Florida, venue owned by Trump will be a harder sell to charities in future years, AP finds.
---
Trump controversies cast shadow on Mar-a-Lago charity galas
WASHINGTON (AP) — A staple of Palm Beach's high-end philanthropy circuit, the Mar-a-Lago Club boasts rich history, an 800-seat ballroom and ocean views. But some major charities and fundraisers are now concerned with a different feature: the property's owner, Donald Trump.
Following the leak of Trump boasting about grabbing women by their genitals and allegations that he inappropriately touched women — in two instances at Mar-a-Lago — the Susan G. Komen Foundation is leaning toward finding a new location for its January 14 Perfect Pink Party, a million-dollar breast cancer fundraiser it booked a year ago.
The charity has no position on Trump, the GOP presidential nominee, but wants to keep its event separate from "controversies unrelated to our mission," said Andrea Rader, a spokeswoman for the organization. The group won't make a final decision about whether to abandon its deposit until after October, which is Breast Cancer Awareness Month.
But, Rader said, "those are things that have to be discussed."
Event planners who spoke with the AP forecast trouble ahead for the high-end party space.
---
Emails show Clinton's response to LGBT backlash
WASHINGTON (AP) — Hacked emails released in daily dispatches over the weekend by the WikiLeaks group showed Hillary Clinton's campaign staff worried about a response to the gay community's backlash over a comment concerning former first lady Nancy Reagan and AIDS. Also among the documents are transcripts of Clinton speeches and question-and-answer sessions that Goldman Sachs hosted in 2013, appearances for which she received hundreds of thousands of dollars.
The documents were among thousands of emails hacked from the accounts of Clinton campaign chairman John Podesta.
U.S. intelligence officials have blamed the Russian government for a series of breaches intended to influence the presidential election. The Russians deny involvement.
Among the revelations from Podesta's hacked emails:
RESPONSE TO BACKLASH FOR PRAISING NANCY REAGAN ON AIDS
---
Grief after Thai king's death spills into anger
BANGKOK (AP) — A Thai woman accused of insulting the country's late king was forced to kneel before his portrait at a police station on the tourist island of Samui as several hundred people bayed for an apology.
The woman's arrest and public shaming on Sunday was the latest of several such incidents since King Bhumibol Adulyadej died last week after a reign of 70 years, plunging Thailand into intense mourning.
Two police officers led 43-year-old Umaporn Sarasat to a picture of Bhumibol in front of Bophut police station, where she knelt and prayed, both on the way into the station and the way out.
The crowd, some of whom held aloft portraits of the revered monarch, jeered when she first appeared. A line of police officers linked arms to keep them from surging forward.
It is likely that Sarasat, a small business owner who is alleged to have posted disrespectful comments online, will face charges of insulting the monarchy.
---
'We hope it will be over': Retrial to open in 1979 Patz case
NEW YORK (AP) — It took nearly four decades to find and try a suspect in the haunting disappearance of first-grader Etan Patz. The trial itself spanned three months of testimony and 18 days of deliberations before a jury finally deadlocked.
Now it's about to unfold all over again.
Opening statements are expected this week in the retrial of a case that reshaped American parenting and the pursuit of missing children.
Etan, who vanished while heading to his New York City school bus stop in 1979, was among the first missing children whose face was put on milk cartons, and his case prompted many parents to stop letting their children roam their neighborhoods alone.
Prosecutors will have to reassemble a murder case that was already complicated by faded memories, the deaths of witnesses and the fact that no trace of Etan has ever been found. The defense goes in knowing the last jury voted 11-1 to convict.
---
End to US sanctions a boon Myanmar economy, but woes remain
YANGON, Myanmar (AP) — KFC's grinning Colonel Sanders and his goatee are among the few prominent signs of U.S. brands or business in Myanmar's biggest city, Yangon.
That will likely change after President Barack Obama ended most remaining U.S. sanctions against this fledgling democracy on Oct. 7. But much hinges on how the government led by former political prisoner Aung San Suu Kyi revamps the country's outdated laws and other policies.
The U.S. had earlier broad prohibitions on investment and trade imposed on this Southeast Asian country of about 60 million over the past two decades. The more targeted restrictions that ended earlier this month were mostly on dealings with army-owned companies and officials and associates of the former ruling junta. A ban on imports of jadeite and rubies from Myanmar also ended.
Up to now, the rush to invest in Myanmar has been dominated by Asian countries, especially China, its main investor and trading partner during its years of isolation. Most U.S. businesses and many other Western ones stayed away, mindful of fines potentially in the millions of dollars and jail terms of up to 20 years.
Foreign investment slowed earlier this year, as companies awaited changes in the investment law, company law and other regulations.
---
Pyongyang's latest fad: Sightseeing in ultralight airplanes
PYONGYANG, North Korea (AP) — Until a few months ago, if you wanted a bird's eye view of North Korea's capital, there was basically only one option: a 150-meter (492-foot) -tall tower across the river from Kim Il Sung Square.
Now, if you have the cash, you can climb into the back seat of an ultralight aircraft.
With the support of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, who has vowed to give North Koreans more modern and "cultured" ways to spend their leisure time, and with foreign tourism companies looking to entice visitors with unique things to do besides visit war museums and political monuments, a Pyongyang flying club has started offering short flights over some of the capital's major sights.
The tours, which began in late July, are operated by the Mirim flying club out of a fancy new facility on an old airfield adjacent to another of Kim's signature modernization projects: a sprawling equestrian club and horse racetrack.
Officials say more than 4,000 North Koreans have gone up in the ultralight fleet since, along with "hundreds of foreigners" from 12 countries.
---
Halloween treat: a night at Dracula's castle in Transylvania
BRAN CASTLE, Romania (AP) — Dracula's castle will have overnight guests on Halloween, marking the first time since 1948 that anyone has slept in the Transylvanian fortress.
The site's actual name is Bran Castle, and two people will get to sleep there Oct. 31 thanks to a promotion by Airbnb. The guests will be wined and dined, then left alone to lie down in red velvet-trimmed coffins just as Dracula did in the Bram Stoker horror novel that popularized the legend.
The castle is famous for its connection to Vlad the Impaler, a real-life prince who stayed there in the 15th century and had a cruel habit of using stakes to impale his victims. Vlad inspired Stoker's story of Count Dracula.
The Airbnb contest to find guests for the night launched Monday. Applicants were asked to use their "vampiric wit" to imagine what they'd say to Count Dracula if they met him. Winners will be flown to Romania and then taken to the castle set dramatically in the Carpathian Mountains. If they're too spooked to sleep in the coffins, beds are on hand.
The castle is one of Romania's top tourist attractions, with more than 630,000 visitors a year. Hosting the one-off Airbnb event is a descendant of Bram Stoker, Dacre Stoker.
---
Their town destroyed, displaced Yemenis languish in a field
ABS, Yemen (AP) — The cornfield is dotted with tents, mud-brick shelters and huts made of sticks and plastic sheets, home to around 900 Yemenis who fled the front-lines of their country's war. Buried in the field's soil are the bodies of loved ones they carried with them as they escaped.
Around 30 miles (50 kilometers) to the north near the border with Saudi Arabia, their hometown Haradh lies emptied of people and largely destroyed by fighting as Yemeni rebels and Saudi forces bombard each other with rockets and missiles across the frontier.
"I am still in disbelief," said Moussa al-Shibani, a farmer now living in the cornfield, known as al-Makhzan camp. "I was stable in my land, my town, among my family. I never thought to leave. My home is a piece of me."
Al-Makhzan camp, located on Yemen's western coastal plain below towering desert mountains, is just one small corner of misery in the humanitarian crisis that has overwhelmed this country.
More than 3 million of the country's 26 million people have been driven from their homes; entire towns have been wiped out under airstrikes; other cities have come under crippling sieges by Houthi forces. Hunger has become widespread.
Comments