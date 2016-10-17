Strong quake strikes Papua New Guinea; no damage reports

A strong earthquake struck Papua New Guinea on Monday, but no injuries or damage were immediately reported, and there was no threat of a tsunami.
The magnitude-6.9 quake struck in Papua New Guinea's New Britain region 420 kilometers (260 miles) northeast of the South Pacific nation's capital, Port Moresby, the U.S. Geological Survey said.
Mathew Moihoi, an official at the Geophysical Observatory in Port Moresby, said there was no tsunami or immediate reports of damage.
Papua New Guinea sits along the Pacific "Ring of Fire" and is one of the world's most earthquake-prone countries.
