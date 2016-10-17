Judge: Give Florida voters chance to fix vote-by-mail ballot

A federal judge is ordering the state of Florida to give voters a chance to make sure their vote-by-mail ballots are counted.
U.S. District Judge Mark Walker late Sunday ruled county elections offices should notify voters if their signature on a vote-by-mail ballot and their voter registration forms don't match. Voters would then be given a chance to fix the problem by 5 p.m. the day before the election.
The Florida Democratic Party sued the state because currently voters who don't sign their vote-by-mail ballot are given a chance to fix it. But voters whose signatures don't match aren't told about the problem until after the election is over.
Meredith Beatrice, a spokeswoman for Secretary of State Ken Detzner, said state officials were reviewing the decision.
