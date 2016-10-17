AP PHOTOS: Iraqi forces march on Mosul

Kurdish Peshmerga fighters stand on top of a military vehicle as they advance towards villages surrounding Mosul, in Khazer, about 30 kilometers (19 miles) east of Mosul, Iraq, Monday, Oct. 17, 2016. The Iraqi military and the country's Kurdish forces say they launched operations to the south and east of militant-held Mosul early Monday morning.
Bram Janssen
AP Photo
A Peshmerga convoy drives towards a frontline in Khazer, about 30 kilometers (19 miles) east of Mosul, Iraq, Monday, Oct. 17, 2016. The Iraqi military and the country's Kurdish forces say they launched operations to the south and east of militant-held Mosul early Monday morning.
Bram Janssen
AP Photo
Smoke rises from Islamic state positions after an airstrike by coalition forces in Mosul, Iraq, Monday, Oct. 17, 2016. Iraqi government and Kurdish forces, backed by U.S.-led coalition air and ground support, launched coordinated military operations early on Monday as the long-awaited fight to wrest the northern city of Mosul from Islamic State fighters got underway.
Khalid Mohammed
AP Photo
File - In this Saturday, Oct. 15, 2016 file photo, Iraq's elite counterterrorism forces gather ahead of an operation to re-take the Islamic State-held City of Mosul, outside Irbil, Iraq. Iraqi Prime Minister Haider al-Abadi announced the start of military operations to liberate the northern city of Mosul from Islamic State militants on Monday, launching the country on its toughest battle since American troops left nearly five years ago.
Khalid Mohammed, File
AP Photo
FILE -- In this Saturday, Oct. 15, 2016, file photo, Iraq's elite counterterrorism forces gather ahead of an operation to re-take the Islamic State-held City of Mosul, outside Irbil, Iraq. Iraqi Prime Minister Haider al-Abadi announced the start of military operations to liberate the northern city of Mosul from Islamic State militants on Monday, launching the country on its toughest battle since American troops left nearly five years ago.
Khalid Mohammed, File
AP Photo
FILE - In this Saturday, Oct. 15, 2016 file photo, Iraqi soldiers in convoy of Iraqi military vehicles heads toward Qayyarah base in northern Iraq, ahead of an expected offensive to retake Mosul from Islamic State militants flash victory signs. Iraqi Prime Minister Haider al-Abadi announced the start of military operations to liberate the northern city of Mosul from Islamic State militants on Monday, launching the country on its toughest battle since American troops left nearly five years ago.
Adam Schreck, File
AP Photo
FILE - In this Friday, Oct. 14, 2016 file photo, Iraqi special forces soldiers deployed for an offensive to retake Mosul from Islamic State militants prepare to move out from a camp near Khazer, Iraq. Iraqi Prime Minister Haider al-Abadi announced the start of military operations to liberate the northern city of Mosul from Islamic State militants on Monday, launching the country on its toughest battle since American troops left nearly five years ago.
Adam Schreck, File
AP Photo
FILE - In this Friday, Oct. 14, 2016 file photo, Iraq's elite counterterrorism forces gather ahead of an operation to re-take the Islamic State-held City of Mosul, outside Irbil, Iraq. Iraqi Prime Minister Haider al-Abadi announced the start of military operations to liberate the northern city of Mosul from Islamic State militants on Monday, launching the country on its toughest battle since American troops left nearly five years ago.
Khalid Mohammed, File
AP Photo
FILE - In this Friday, Oct. 14, 2016 file photo, an Iraqi special forces soldier clutches his weapon as he prepares for an offensive to retake Mosul from Islamic State militants at a camp near Khazer, Iraq. Iraqi Prime Minister Haider al-Abadi announced the start of military operations to liberate the northern city of Mosul from Islamic State militants on Monday, launching the country on its toughest battle since American troops left nearly five years ago.
Adam Schreck, File
AP Photo
FILE - In this Friday, Oct. 14, 2016 file photo, Iraqi special forces gather ahead of an operation to re-take the Islamic State-held City of Mosul, outside Irbil, Iraq, Friday, Oct. 14, 2016. Iraqi Prime Minister Haider al-Abadi announced the start of military operations to liberate the northern city of Mosul from Islamic State militants on Monday, launching the country on its toughest battle since American troops left nearly five years ago.
Khalid Mohammed, File
AP Photo
This photo released on his official Facebook page shows Iraqi Prime Minister Haider al-Abadi, center, surrounded by top military and police officers as he announces the start of the operation to liberate the northern city of Mosul from Islamic State militants early Monday, Oct. 17, 2016. The push to retake Mosul will be the biggest military operation in Iraq since American troops left in 2011 and, if successful, the strongest blow yet to the Islamic State.
Iraq Prime Minister's office via AP
