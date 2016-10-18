UNESCO expected to adopt controversial Jerusalem resolution

UNESCO's executive board is meeting for a vote on a resolution that minimizes Jewish ties to holy sites in Jerusalem.
The board's decision is scheduled in the Paris-based organization around midday on Tuesday. A majority of those voting is required for adoption.
Israel last week suspended its ties with the U.N. cultural agency over the measure.
The draft resolution, titled "Occupied Palestine" and sponsored by several Arab countries, uses only the Islamic name for a hilltop compound sacred to both Jews and Muslims, which includes the Western Wall, a remnant of the biblical temple and the holiest site where Jews can pray.
Israelis and many Jews around the world saw it as the latest example of an ingrained bias against Israel at the United Nations.
