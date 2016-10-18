Chibok leader: 100-plus girls unwilling to leave Boko Haram

A Nigerian community leader says the government is negotiating the release of another 83 of the Chibok schoolgirls taken in a mass abduction two-and-a-half years ago but more than 100 others appear unwilling to return home.
Pogu Bitrus, chairman of the Chibok Development Association, told The Associated Press that the unwilling girls may have been radicalized by Boko Haram or are ashamed to return because they have married extremists and have babies.
Bitrus said the 21 Chibok girls freed last week in the first negotiated release between Nigeria's government and Boko Haram should be educated abroad, because they will probably face stigma in Nigeria.
Some 276 schoolgirls were kidnapped from a school in northeastern Chibok in April 2014. Dozens escaped early on and a few died in captivity.
Comments