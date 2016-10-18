The Latest: 5 homes destroyed by southern Colorado wildfire

The Latest on a wildfire burning in southern Colorado (all times local):
6:45 p.m.
Authorities say a wildfire in southern Colorado has destroyed five homes and hundreds of people remain under evacuation orders.
The Pueblo County Sheriff's Department said Tuesday the fire had scorched more than 25 square miles.
The sheriff's department says the fire started when high winds blew a metal outbuilding into a power line.
In addition to the homes, 13 outbuildings have been destroyed.
Crews were trying to block the flames with fire lines, but authorities said the blaze was still uncontained Tuesday night.
---
10:50 a.m.
Firefighters are working to stop the spread of a wildfire that has forced the evacuation of hundreds of people in southern Colorado and destroyed at least two homes.
Taking advantage of light winds Tuesday morning, crews were building containment lines to stop the fire from spreading ahead of stronger winds expected later in the day.
The winds still aren't expected to be as fierce as on Monday, when the fire started and spread to 24 square miles.
Authorities had earlier reported that one home had been burned but on Tuesday confirmed that a second one had been lost.
Fire spokeswoman Dawn Sanchez says officials hope to get a better view Tuesday of the damage caused by the fire.
-----
7:55 a.m.
Cooler and calmer weather Tuesday should help crews fighting a southern Colorado wildfire that has forced the evacuation of hundreds of people and destroyed one home.
The fire was reported before dawn Monday east of Westcliffe and gusty winds helped it grow to 24 square miles by the end of the day. The winds also grounded water-dropping helicopters.
Both helicopters and air tankers that drop fire retardant have been dispatched to the fire, which has destroyed five outbuildings and one home.
