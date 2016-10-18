Swiss open probe into son of Equatorial Guinea's president

Swiss prosecutors have begun a preliminary investigation into the son of the president of Equatorial Guinea, who is set to go on trial in neighboring France for alleged misspending of public funds.
Geneva prosecutor's office spokesman Henri Della Casa declined further comment about the investigation into Equatorial Guinea Vice President Teodorin Obiang Nguema, saying it has only just begun.
Switzerland's 24 Heures newspaper reported Tuesday that Swiss judicial authorities had requested support from France regarding Obiang. The Swiss Federal Office of Justice did not immediately respond to an Associated Press request seeking confirmation.
Obiang is accused of acquiring real estate, luxury cars, art and other goods in France with public funds from the oil-rich African country. He is set to go on trial there for money laundering and other charges.
