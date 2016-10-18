Nation & World

Australian leader says tough gun controls will tighten

CANBERRA, Australia

Australia's prime minister says the nation's tough guns controls will be further tightened to restrict access to new rapid-fire shotguns.

Malcolm Turnbull was commenting Wednesday on the fate of the Adler A110 shotgun, a Turkish-manufactured lever-action weapon that was banned from importation last year as an Australian gun dealer was taking orders to sell hundreds.

The Adler can fire eight shots as fast as pump-action shot guns, which are a highly restricted category of rapid-fire gun.

Currently lever-action guns have been listed in the least restrictive gun category since firearm laws were overhauled 20 years ago.

Gun-control advocates see the lax treatment of lever-action weapons as a legal loophole.

Turnbull told Parliament the ban will remain until state governments agree on how such shotguns should be reclassified.

