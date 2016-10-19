Croatia PM-designate vows to boost reform, bridge divisions

Croatia's conservative prime minister-designate said Wednesday that his future government will work to boost economic recovery and overcome political divisions in the European Union's newest member state.
"The government I will lead will be the government of all Croatian citizens," Andrej Plenkovic told lawmakers as he presented his future Cabinet to the Parliament.
Lawmakers are set to approve the new government later on Wednesday amid hopes the vote will mark an end to months of political turmoil triggered by the fall of the previous government in June.
The proposed government includes ministers from Plenkovic's conservative Croatian Democratic Union, or HDZ, and the populist Most, or Bridge, party with the support of minority groups.
A months-long political crisis has stalled reform in the Adriatic nation that joined the EU in 2013 but remains one of the bloc's weakest economies.
PM-designate Plenkovic said the future government plans to carry out changes needed to boost the business environment — including tax reform and easing of regulations.
The 46-year-old former European Parliament member also announced further education and judicial reform and urged support, insisting that national goals should come before political differences.
Some lawmakers were skeptical.
"We heard a wish list, but no plan how to achieve them," Kreso Beljak from Croatia's Peasants' Party said during a parliamentary debate.
Plenkovic took over the leadership of HDZ following the collapse of the previous, right-leaning government led by the party. A moderate, Plenkovic has excluded hard-line ministers who were part of the previous Cabinet.
