Argentines mourn crime, protest violence against women

Women chant slogans as they participate in a one-hour strike outside their workplace to protest violence against women in Buenos Aires, Argentina, Wednesday, Oct. 19, 2016. Women across the country participated in protests in response to the shocking rape and killing of a teenage girl on Oct. 8 in Mar de Plata.
Victor R. Caivano
AP Photo
Women protest violence against women in Mexico City, Wednesday, Oct. 19, 2016. Women across Latin America participated in protests in response to the shocking rape and killing of a teenage girl on Oct. 8 in Argentina.
Dario Lopez-Mills
AP Photo
A protester holds a sign that reads in Spanish: "They didn't ask my aggressor how he was dressed," during a demonstration to protest violence against women in Mexico City, Wednesday, Oct. 19, 2016. Women across Latin America participated in protests in response to the shocking rape and killing of a teenage girl on Oct. 8 in Argentina.
Dario Lopez-Mills
AP Photo
Victor R. Caivano
AP Photo
Victor R. Caivano
AP Photo
Women protest violence against women in Mexico City, Wednesday, Oct. 19, 2016. Women across Latin America protested in response to the shocking Oct. 8 rape and killing of teenage girl Lucia Perez in Argentina. Authorities say that she had been drugged, raped and impaled by two men who have been arrested.
Dario Lopez-Mills
AP Photo
Women shout during a demonstrating against gender violence in Buenos Aires, Argentina, Wednesday, Oct. 19, 2016. Argentines marched to condemn violence against women in a protest that is being followed in other Latin American countries. Wednesday's demonstration comes after the recent rape and brutal killing of a 16-year-old girl.
Natacha Pisarenko
AP Photo
A woman looks from above hundreds of protesters with umbrellas during a massive demonstration against gender violence, at Plaza de Mayo square in Buenos Aires, Argentina, Wednesday, Oct. 19, 2016. Argentines marched across the country to condemn violence against women, the latest public outcry after the recent killing of a 16-year-old girl who was slain after she was drugged, raped and tortured.
Victor R. Caivano
AP Photo
Women march against gender violence in Buenos Aires, Argentina, Wednesday, Oct. 19, 2016. Argentines are marching in Buenos Aires to condemn violence against women in a protest that is being followed in other Latin American countries. Wednesday's demonstration comes after the recent rape and brutal killing of a 16-year-old girl.
Natacha Pisarenko
AP Photo
Women protest against gender violence in Asuncion, Paraguay, Wednesday, Oct. 19, 2016. Similar protests were made throughout Latin America after a 16-year-old girl was slain, drugged, raped and tortured in Argentina.
Jorge Saenz
AP Photo
Women shout slogans as one of them holds a sign that reads in Spanish "stop killing my sisters" during a march against gender violence in La Paz, Bolivia, Wednesday, Oct. 19, 2016. Similar protests were made throughout Latin America after a 16-year-old girl was slain, drugged, raped and tortured in Argentina.
Juan Karita
AP Photo
Aymara women and activists shout slogans and hold signs that read in Spanish "not one less" during a march against gender violence in La Paz, Bolivia, Wednesday, Oct. 19, 2016. Similar protests were made throughout Latin America after a 16-year-old girl was slain, drugged, raped and tortured in Argentina.
Juan Karita
AP Photo
Thousands of people gather at Plaza de Mayo square overlooking the Casa Rosada government palace during a massive demonstration against violence against women in Buenos Aires, Argentina, Wednesday, Oct. 19, 2016. Argentines marched across the country to condemn violence against women, the latest public outcry after the recent killing of a 16-year-old girl who was slain after she was drugged, raped and tortured.
Victor R. Caivano
AP Photo
A woman holds a sign under the rain that reads in Spanish "not one less" during a massive demonstration at Plaza de Mayo square against violence against women in Buenos Aires, Argentina, Wednesday, Oct. 19, 2016. Argentines marched across the country to condemn violence against women, the latest public outcry after the recent killing of a 16-year-old girl who was slain after she was drugged, raped and tortured.
Victor R. Caivano
AP Photo
People hold a banner that reads in Spanish "not one less" at Plaza de Mayo square overlooking the Casa Rosada government palace during a massive demonstration against violence against women in Buenos Aires, Argentina, Wednesday, Oct. 19, 2016. Argentines marched across the country to condemn violence against women, the latest public outcry after the recent killing of a 16-year-old girl who was slain after she was drugged, raped and tortured.
Victor R. Caivano
AP Photo
A woman with the word "Enough!" written on her cheek in Spanish, participates in a demonstration against gender violence in Buenos Aires, Argentina, Wednesday, Oct. 19, 2016. Argentines are marching in Buenos Aires to condemn violence against women in a protest that is being followed in other Latin American countries. Wednesday's demonstration comes after the recent rape and brutal killing of a 16-year-old girl.
Natacha Pisarenko
AP Photo
Women demonstrate against gender violence in Buenos Aires, Argentina, Wednesday, Oct. 19, 2016. Argentines are marching in Buenos Aires to condemn violence against women in a protest that is being followed in other Latin American countries. Wednesday's demonstration comes after the recent rape and brutal killing of a 16-year-old girl.
Natacha Pisarenko
AP Photo
Women demonstrate against gender violence in Buenos Aires, Argentina, Wednesday, Oct. 19, 2016. Argentines are marching in Buenos Aires to condemn violence against women in a protest that is being followed in other Latin American countries. Wednesday's demonstration comes after the recent rape and brutal killing of a 16-year-old girl.
Natacha Pisarenko
AP Photo
Women march during a demonstrating against gender violence in Buenos Aires, Argentina, Wednesday, Oct. 19, 2016. Argentines are marching in Buenos Aires to condemn violence against women in a protest that is being followed in other Latin American countries. Wednesday's demonstration comes after the recent rape and brutal killing of a 16-year-old girl.
Natacha Pisarenko
AP Photo
