October 19, 2016 5:48 PM

Australian officials fly to Paris to discuss saving money

The Associated Press
CANBERRA, Australia

Australia's foreign department says it flew 23 bureaucrats business class from Canberra to Paris to attend a three-day conference and discuss ways to save money.

A Senate committee on Thursday quizzed senior Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade officials on whether a video conference or a less expensive city had been considered as cheaper alternatives when the department was trying to reduce its spending by 12.6 million Australian dollars ($9.7 million) a year.

The official who chose Paris, John Fisher, told the committee the agenda of the in-house conference in September included ways to save money.

Fisher says he considered a video conference before opting for Paris.

Fisher says he does not know the total cost of the conference because it had been paid for out of various training budgets.

