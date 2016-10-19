Australian officials fly to Paris to discuss saving money

Australia's foreign department says it flew 23 bureaucrats business class from Canberra to Paris to attend a three-day conference and discuss ways to save money.
A Senate committee on Thursday quizzed senior Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade officials on whether a video conference or a less expensive city had been considered as cheaper alternatives when the department was trying to reduce its spending by 12.6 million Australian dollars ($9.7 million) a year.
The official who chose Paris, John Fisher, told the committee the agenda of the in-house conference in September included ways to save money.
Fisher says he considered a video conference before opting for Paris.
Fisher says he does not know the total cost of the conference because it had been paid for out of various training budgets.
