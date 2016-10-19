Man acquitted of murder in New Zealand woman's balcony death

A man charged in the death of a New Zealand tourist who plummeted from his apartment balcony after the two began arguing during a date has been found not guilty of murder.
A Queensland state Supreme Court jury on Thursday also acquitted Gable Tostee of the lesser offense of manslaughter in the death of Warriena Wright, who fell from Tostee's balcony in 2014 after the two met through the dating app Tinder.
Prosecutors did not allege that Tostee had thrown Wright to her death. Instead, they argued she was so scared of Tostee that she fell 14 floors while trying to escape from his apartment balcony in the city of Gold Coast.
Defense lawyer Saul Holt denied Tostee was responsible for Wright's death.
Comments