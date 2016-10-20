The Latest: Iraqi PM pledges to protect Mosul citizens

The Latest on the campaign to retake the Iraqi city of Mosul from the Islamic State group (all times local):
11 a.m.
Iraqi Prime Minister Haider al-Abadi is vowing to protect civilians displaced by the battle to oust Islamic State extremists from Mosul, and to respect the human rights of the region's diverse population.
Al-Abadi spoke by video transmission Thursday to a conference in Paris aimed at forming a stabilization plan for Mosul after the multi-pronged battle for Iraq's second-largest city.
He says the government is "providing support for internally displaced people," and opening humanitarian corridors amid the ongoing military operations. "We will not allow any violations of human rights," he said.
He stressed that the battle is led by Iraq and not a foreign invasion, though it has military support from a broad U.S.-led coalition. He also praised the diverse nature of today's Iraqi forces, including Kurdish peshmerga, saying "we are closer to full unity, showing complete determination to vanquish terrorism."
Al-Abadi said "pockets of resistance" remain but residents of the region have largely welcomed the advancing Iraqi forces.
10 a.m.
Islamic State militants have unleashed at least four suicide car bombs against Iraqi special forces as they advanced on the militant-held town of Bartella east of Mosul.
One of the car bombs exploded after being shot by a tank. It was not immediately clear if anyone was killed or wounded in the attacks.
Iraqi special forces charged into battle early Thursday, joining a massive operation to retake the IS-held city of Mosul. The fighting is concentrated in largely uninhabited villages on the outskirts of the city.
It's not clear when Iraqi forces will reach the city itself, and the operation is expected to take weeks, if not months.
6:30 a.m.
An Iraqi general says special forces have joined the Mosul offensive with a pre-dawn advance on a nearby town held by the Islamic State group.
Gen. Maan al-Saadi says the elite Counterterrorism Forces advanced on the town of Bartella with the aid of U.S.-led coalition airstrikes and heavy artillery on Thursday, the fourth day of a massive operation to retake Iraq's second-largest city.
The special forces are expected to lead the way into the city itself, where they will face fierce resistance in an urban landscape where IS militants are preparing for a climactic battle.
The offensive is the largest operation launched by Iraqi forces since the 2003 U.S.-led invasion. It is expected to take weeks, if not months.
