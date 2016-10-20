South Africa to withdraw from International Criminal Court

South Africa has decided to withdraw from the International Criminal Court following a dispute last year over a visit by Sudanese President Omar al-Bashir, who is wanted by the tribunal for alleged war crimes, crimes against humanity and genocide.
A copy of the "Instrument of Withdrawal," dated Wednesday and signed by Foreign Minister Maite Nkoana-Mashabane, was obtained Thursday by The Associated Press.
It states that South Africa "has found that its obligations with respect to the peaceful resolution of conflicts at times are incompatible with the interpretation given by the International Criminal Court of obligations contained in the Rome Statute" which established the court.
In June 2015, the South African government refused to arrest Al-Bashir while he was attending an African Union summit.
Comments