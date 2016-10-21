Belarus president: Country ready to host 2019 European Games

The president of Belarus says his country is ready to host the 2019 European Games.
President Alexander Lukashenko says "Belarus is prepared to host the Second European Games in 2019." He spoke following a meeting in Minsk, the capital which would be the host city, with the acting president of the European Olympic Committees.
The offer is subject to confirmation at the EOC assembly later Friday, though acting EOC head Janez Kocijancic endorsed the bid.
The former Soviet republic could face criticism over its human rights record, and has admitted concerns about the cost of hosting the games.
The 2019 European Games were originally scheduled to take place in the Netherlands, which pulled out last year citing financial reasons. The first European Games were held in Baku, Azerbaijan, in 2015.
