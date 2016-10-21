Socialists' meeting could end Spain's 10-month govt impasse

Spain's Socialist party is preparing for a crucial weekend meeting that could help end the country's near 10-month political impasse by allowing the rival conservative Popular Party to form a minority government.
Two inconclusive elections since last December have left Popular Party leader Mariano Rajoy in charge of a caretaker government. Rajoy's party won both elections but did not win enough seats to form a majority in Parliament.
He wants the Socialists to at least abstain from a parliamentary confidence vote this month that would avoid a third election.
The Socialists' 300-member federal committee will decide Sunday whether to let Rajoy return to power.
Statements by leading Socialists Friday showed they remained bitterly divided, despite growing signs the party will yield to Rajoy in the end.
