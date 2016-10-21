Top critic Uganda says 'undecided' about leaving ICC

Uganda says it remains "undecided" about whether to leave the International Criminal Court after two African states this week decided to pull out.
This East African country has led criticism of the tribunal, with President Yoweri Museveni this year calling it "useless."
Deputy Foreign Minister Oryem Okello tells The Associated Press that the matter is best decided as a bloc, and that ICC withdrawals are expected to be a "hot issue" at an African Union summit in January.
Uganda's president once was a firm supporter of the ICC when it pursued warlord Joseph Kony for alleged war crimes committed in the northern part of the country.
South Africa on Friday said it will submit a bill in parliament to leave the ICC. Burundi has announced it is leaving, too.
Comments