Peanut butter vandal targets conservatives, gets conservationists

Disorderly conduct charges are pending against a woman who authorities say smeared peanut butter on 30 vehicles outside a gathering in central Wisconsin that she mistakenly thought was a Donald Trump rally.
WSAW-TV reports (http://bit.ly/2ed1plv ) that investigators say the Monday night conservation group gathering in Amherst had nothing to do with politics.
Authorities say the 23-year-old woman was drunk when she entered the meeting and began yelling about how she hates Trump. She departed when asked to leave, but, according to WSAW, the woman used peanut butter to make phallic symbols and wrote profanity across the windshield of another vehicle.
She is free on bond.
Amherst is 115 miles north of Madison.
