Ex-top diplomat: Duterte's China shift a 'national tragedy'

A former top Filipino diplomat, who brought the triumphant arbitration case against China over longstanding territorial disputes, says the Philippine president's declaration to pivot away from Washington to Beijing should be considered "a national tragedy."
Former Foreign Secretary Albert del Rosario said Friday: "The declared shift in foreign policy, casting aside a long time reliable ally to hastily embrace an aggressive neighbor that vehemently rejects international law, is both unwise and incomprehensible."
The criticism by del Rosario, a respected diplomat, is among the strongest so far of President Rodrigo Duterte's publicly declared policy to break away from America, his country's longtime treaty ally, while reaching out to China.
At a forum in Beijing on Thursday, Duterte declared "my separation from the United States ... both in military and economics also."
