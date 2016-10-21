Nation & World

October 21, 2016 8:03 AM

Georgia man sent teen sex texts as son was dying in hot car

By RUSS BYNUM Associated Press
BRUNSWICK, Ga.

Trial evidence shows a Georgia man swapped sexual text messages with a teenage girl while his toddler son was dying in the back of a hot SUV.

The young woman who exchanged the texts with Justin Ross Harris testified Friday that he asked for a photograph of her breasts, and she sent him one in reply, on the afternoon of June 18, 2014. Harris' 22-month-old son Cooper was found dead just a few hours later in Harris' SUV.

Harris is charged with murder as well as disseminating harmful material to a minor and criminal attempt to commit sexual exploitation of a minor, offenses dealing with the sexual texts. The witness said she was 16 and 17 during the months she and Harris exchanged sexual banter and photos online.

