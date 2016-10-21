No discipline for Minneapolis cops in Jamar Clark slaying

Minneapolis' police chief says two officers followed proper procedure in a confrontation that led to the fatal shooting of Jamar Clark in November and won't face discipline.
Chief Janee Harteau said Friday that an internal investigation found the officers were warranted in using deadly force in the death of the 24-year-old black man.
Clark was shot in the head on Nov. 15 in a confrontation with Officers Mark Ringgenberg and Dustin Schwarze on the city's north side. His death set off protests that lasted several weeks, including an 18-day encampment around the area's police precinct.
A local prosecutor and the U.S. attorney both declined earlier to charge the officers — both white — in Clark's death, citing conflicting testimony from witnesses.
