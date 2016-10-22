Search underway for teen feared swept into storm drain

Authorities are searching for a teenage boy who may have been swept into a storm drain during heavy rain in Nashua.
Police say they received a citizen report Friday night about an open storm drain and some personal items on the ground nearby. The heavy water flow prevented authorities from determining if someone had fallen in.
On Saturday, a parent of 16-year-old Jacob Goulet told police his son had been missing since the night before when he left a friend's house during the storm to walk home.
Police say video surveillance confirms the Nashua North High School student had the personal items that were found and he'd been walking in the area of the drain.
Search teams are focusing on the Nashua River, the Merrimack River and the city's underwater storm drain system.
