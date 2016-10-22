Chicago Cubs fans turn attention to World Series

Chicago Cubs fans turn their attention to World Series for the first time in 71 years.
Large crowds of people hit the streets outside Wrigley Field Saturday night after the Cubs beat the Los Angeles Dodgers in Game 6 of the NL Championship Series to advance to the World Series for the first time since 1945.
A majority of the fans celebrated peacefully, with many taking selfies in front of the stadium. Police said one person was arrested after climbing a traffic pole, and a couple others were taken into custody after shooting off fireworks.
Steve Zucker, who's been coming to games since the 1940s, said before the game that if the Cubs won, he would go to his father's grave and leave a Cubs hat and T-shirt.
"Before this year, I never thought I would see this," Zucker added.
Another fan, Marilyn Hnatusko, echoed those sentiments.
"I thought of all my relatives who didn't see this, my dear uncle John, and now I can't quite believe it happened," she said, wiping her eyes.
Cubs All-Star first baseman Anthony Rizzo said the fans deserved to see this team make the World Series.
"These fans have been amazing since the time I got here," Rizzo said. "We got four more big ones to go, but we're going to enjoy this."
Chicago faces the Cleveland Indians in Game 1 of the World Series on Tuesday.
Comments