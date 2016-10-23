Bavarian town honors patron saint of horses in procession

People in their traditional costumes of the region take part at the traditional Leonhardi pilgrimage in Warngau near Munich, Germany, Sunday, Oct. 23, 2016. The annual pilgrimage honors St. Leonhard, patron saint of the highland farmers for horses and livestock.
A young woman in her costume of the region drinks liqueur during the traditional Leonhardi pilgrimage in Warngau near Munich, Germany, Sunday, Oct. 23, 2016. The annual pilgrimage honors St. Leonhard, patron saint of the highland farmers for horses and livestock.
Women in their costumes of the region sit in a horse-drawn carriage during the traditional Leonhardi pilgrimage in Warngau near Munich, Germany, Sunday, Oct. 23, 2016. The annual pilgrimage honors St. Leonhard, patron saint of the highland farmers for horses and livestock.
People in traditional costumes of the region take part at the traditional Leonhardi pilgrimage in Warngau near Munich, Germany, Sunday, Oct. 23, 2016. The annual pilgrimage honors St. Leonhard, patron saint of the highland farmers for horses and livestock.
Young people in their traditional costumes of the region take part at the traditional Leonhardi pilgrimage in Warngau near Munich, Germany, Sunday, Oct. 23, 2016. The annual pilgrimage honors St. Leonhard, patron saint of the highland farmers for horses and livestock.
People in traditional costumes of the region sit in a horse-drawn carriage during the traditional Leonhardi pilgrimage in Warngau near Munich, Germany, Sunday, Oct. 23, 2016. The annual pilgrimage honors St. Leonhard, patron saint of the highland farmers for horses and livestock.
Young boys in costumes of the region sit in a horse-drawn carriage during the traditional Leonhardi pilgrimage in Warngau near Munich, Germany, Sunday, Oct. 23, 2016. The annual pilgrimage honors St. Leonhard, patron saint of the highland farmers for horses and livestock.
People in traditional costumes of the region take part at the traditional Leonhardi pilgrimage in Warngau near Munich, Germany, Sunday, Oct. 23, 2016. The annual pilgrimage honors St. Leonhard, patron saint of the highland farmers for horses and livestock.
Women in their costumes of the region sit in a horse-drawn carriage during the traditional Leonhardi pilgrimage in Warngau near Munich, Germany, Sunday, Oct. 23, 2016. The annual pilgrimage honors St. Leonhard, patron saint of the highland farmers for horses and livestock.
Women in their costumes of the region sit in a horse-drawn carriage during the traditional Leonhardi pilgrimage in Warngau near Munich, Germany, Sunday, Oct. 23, 2016. The annual pilgrimage honors St. Leonhard, patron saint of the highland farmers for horses and livestock.
Women in their costumes of the region sit in a horse-drawn carriage during the traditional Leonhardi pilgrimage in Warngau near Munich, Germany, Sunday, Oct. 23, 2016. The annual pilgrimage honors St. Leonhard, patron saint of the highland farmers for horses and livestock.
