The nation's weather

Weather Underground midday recap for Sunday, October 23, 2016
A low pressure system shifted over the Midwest on Sunday, while a plume of subtropical moisture drifted across the Southwest.
An area of low pressure moved eastward across the upper Mississippi Valley and the lower Great Lakes. This system ushered light to moderate showers over the upper Midwest on Sunday. Flag Island, Minn., reported a midday total of 0.45 of an inch of rain. Grand Marais, Minn., reported a midday total of 0.28 of an inch of rain. Just to the east, another low pressure system drifted northeastward over northern New England and southeast Canada. This system brought a mixture of rain and snow to Upstate New York and northwest New England. West Bangor, N.Y., reported a midday total of 6.0 inches of snow. Groton, Vt., reported a midday total of 2.5 inches of snow.
High pressure kept most areas from the Plains to the Southeast warm and dry weather on Sunday. McAllen, Texas, recorded a midday high of 87 degrees. Atlanta, Ga., recorded a midday high of 70 degrees.
Out west, showers and isolated thunderstorms moved onshore over southern California and southern Nevada. Additionally, a cold frontal boundary approached the coasts of northern California, Oregon and Washington. Light showers developed ahead of this frontal boundary over parts of western Oregon and western Washington. High wind warnings were issued for northern California and southern Nevada on Sunday.
Temperatures in the Lower 48 states Sunday have ranged from a morning low of 15 degrees at Mt. Washington, N.H. to a midday high of 92 degrees at Gila Bend AF Aux AP, Gila, Ariz.
